Classical Theatre of Harlem losing $60,000 as National Endowment for the Arts slashes funding

The Classical Theatre of Harlem announced Saturday it's suddenly losing $60,000 as the National Endowment for the Arts slashes funding to theaters across the country.

The cuts come the same day President Trump's budget called for eliminating the agency, which provides grants to arts programs nationwide.

The NEA wrote in an email that it's "updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President. Consequently, we are terminating awards that fall outside these new priorities."

Ty Jones, artistic director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, says the cuts threaten to derail this summer's free performances happening in Marcus Garvey Park.

"We're not going to panic, so we'll strategize, we'll mobilize and we will execute. And what I mean by that is that if you believe that CTH is great for NYC, we hope that you'll go to our website, maybe make a donation, maybe buy a t-shirt, and if you have access to deeper pools of funding, contact me directly," Jones said.

