Actor Andre Braugher remembered for commitment to New York City community theater

NEW YORK - Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher is being remembered for his dedication not only to his craft but also to his community, after dying suddenly at the age of 61.

From drama to comedy, his deadpan delivery and signature scowl made Braugher stand out in every role he played. While well-known on-screen, Braugher also made his mark on stage, acting in numerous plays as part of Shakespeare in the Park. Artistic director Oskar Eustis said in a statement:

"Andre Braugher was a giant of an actor and an extraordinary human being. His premature passing is a cause for shock and grief. But we must also remember his deeply committed work, a legacy we will all benefit from for years to come. Here at The Public, he left a great library of performances, from King Henry in HENRY V and Claudius in HAMLET to Duke Senior and Duke Frederick in AS YOU LIKE IT, among many others. He combined brilliant command of the language with a powerful, passionate sense of truth. His trademark intensity was leavened by a striking sense of humor, a quality that the world discovered in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." We were in discussions to bring Andre here in a new play next season, plans cruelly interrupted. We are left with memories of a consummate actor, a true gentleman, and a man whose passion for work was never allowed to overshadow the love of his family. I had the privilege, the honor, of directing Andre as Claudius in HAMLET 15 years ago, and I will never forget his meticulous work ethic and his abiding kindness to me, making my Delacorte debut and nervous as I could be. I will miss him enormously, while remaining deeply grateful for what he gave to me, and to all of us."

Braugher's board seat on the Classical Theatre of Harlem supported free Shakespeare performances in Marcus Garvey Park, support that continues even now. The actor's last request was for well-wishers to donate to the nonprofit instead of sending flowers.

"The outpouring has been overwhelming," said producing artistic director Ty Jones. "In less than 24 hours, we've had more than 1,000 donations, so I think his impact on the globe is something I wasn't even aware of."

Jones remembers his mentor's ability to appear larger than life, but stay focused on family.

"This business can be very difficult on a family," Jones said, "and if you don't have that level of discipline in the work that we do, it's easy to see how things fall off."

Braugher became a household name during his time as Det. Frank Pembleton on the drama "Homicide: Life on the Street," where he won his first Emmy and met Ami Brabson, his on-screen wife who he then married in real life.

In recent years, he spent eight seasons as Capt. Raymond Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and portrayed Ri'chard Lane in "The Good Fight" on Paramount+.

Braugher called South Orange, New Jersey, home, where he and Ami were raising their three sons together. His cause of death has not been released.

