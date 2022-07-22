Harlem enjoys free Shakespeare park performance

NEW YORK - A unique take on a Shakespeare classic has audiences arriving in Harlem by the hundreds. The Classical Theatre of Harlem's production of "Twelfth Night" tackles tough topics through humor.

The popular Marcus Garvey Park brings neighbors out to play every day, but just over the hill, a new show comes to life at night in the park's amphitheater.

"There are no barriers to access whatsoever," said producing artistic director Ty Jones. "Walk right into the park and take a seat."

The production tapped Harlem native Kara Young to portray Viola, who poses as a man named Cesario after losing her twin brother in a shipwreck.

Fresh off her first Tony nomination for her role in "Clyde's," Young took on a new test as a Shakespeare leading character.

"I wanted to challenge myself and I wanted to challenge myself in front of my people," Young said.

"I didn't think that I would be able to understand the rhythms of the language," she continued, "but it's very much in our spirit. In fact, it's a rhythm."

"Performing in Harlem, performing in this historical landmark in this park and offering to this space, to this earth is everything to me as an artist," Young said about her home neighborhood.

Opposite Young on stage, Christina Sajous transforms the widowed Countess Olivia into a familiar face, with modern gestures and inflection.

"Whether it's vogueing or doing a nice little bop, it changes," Sajous said. "We get an opportunity to kind of change and understand the show differently every single night, especially according to the audience."

Sajous wants the audience to see themselves in her performance.

"I just think about that Black girl magic," she said. "You know how important it is to honor all the many layers and complexities of the Black woman."

While the comedic moments bring levity, the 17th century script deals with grief and gender roles in ways still fitting today.

"I have to survive," Young said about her character, "so gendering myself as a man to me is like, of course it's going to be easier to walk through the world as a man than a woman. I mean, how relevant is that right now?"

Jones believes facing these issues through art can bring clarity, and change.

"All progress begins with a conversation," Jones said, "and when you gather people with no agenda, I think that magic can happen."

"Performing for people feels like there is a deep intended vibration for us to feel love in this moment," Young added.

They invite you to feel, and heal, together. You have one more week to see "Twelfth Night" at Marcus Garvey Park.

The show starts at 8:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, through Friday, July 29.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.