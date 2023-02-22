Watch CBS News
Local News

Cesar Santana, suspect in killing of kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, faces murder, additional charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Funeral held for slain N.J. kindergarten teacher
Funeral held for slain N.J. kindergarten teacher 02:06

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Authorities have filed murder and additional charges against the suspect in the killing of a mother and kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave

Cesar Santana, of Jersey City, faces a host of charges in the killing of Luz Hernandez, 33, whose body was found earlier this month in Kearny. 

Santana faces murder, hindering apprehension, failing to dispose of human remains properly, and tampering with evidence charges. 

Santana was arrested at a motel in Miami on Feb. 10. He was previously charged with desecrating/concealing human remains. 

Police are still searching for Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, who faces a charge with desecrating/concealing human remains. 

Luz Hernandez
Luz Hernandez Photo provided

Hernandez's body was discovered Feb. 7 in a shallow grave a day after she was reported missing. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck. 

Santana is the father of her three children. 

A GoFundMe has been set up for her children, and anyone with information about the suspect at large is asked to call authorities at 201-915-1345. You can also submit an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 10:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.