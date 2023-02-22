Cesar Santana, suspect in killing of kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, faces murder, additional charges

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Authorities have filed murder and additional charges against the suspect in the killing of a mother and kindergarten teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave.

Cesar Santana, of Jersey City, faces a host of charges in the killing of Luz Hernandez, 33, whose body was found earlier this month in Kearny.

Santana faces murder, hindering apprehension, failing to dispose of human remains properly, and tampering with evidence charges.

Santana was arrested at a motel in Miami on Feb. 10. He was previously charged with desecrating/concealing human remains.

Police are still searching for Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, who faces a charge with desecrating/concealing human remains.

Luz Hernandez Photo provided

Hernandez's body was discovered Feb. 7 in a shallow grave a day after she was reported missing. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.

Santana is the father of her three children.

A GoFundMe has been set up for her children, and anyone with information about the suspect at large is asked to call authorities at 201-915-1345. You can also submit an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE.