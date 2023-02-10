Officials: Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez died from blunt force trauma, neck compression
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- There's an update on a beloved Jersey City teacher and mother who was found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny.
Officials say an autopsy of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head and compression to the neck.
READ MORE: Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez found dead in Kearny
Prosecutors say officers were sent to her home for a welfare check Tuesday, one day after she failed to show up for work. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred.
Her body was found a short time later, buried in a shallow grave in Kearny about 3.5 miles away from her home.
No arrests have been made.
