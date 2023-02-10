Suspect arrested in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher, Luz Hernandez, found in shallow grave

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A suspect is now under arrest in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher.

The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was found Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced an arrest was overnight. No details have been released about the suspect.

Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after the autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.

Police found the 33-year-old buried in a shallow grave Thursday near Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. That's a deserted industrial area.

Investigators say Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher, did not show up to work at her school Monday. A welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime took place.

Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away.

Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created.

Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only two years old.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office tweeted it plans to release more information about the arrest later today.