Candidates make final push to voters in key New York primary races

NEW YORK -- A closely watched battle for a New York congressional seat is among the races to be decided in Tuesday's Primary Election.

At least check, more than 76,000 New Yorkers already voted early.

Candidates are now in the home stretch, with one more full day of campaigning. They're looking to get out and shake hands, as they give their last ditch effort to get votes.

Fifteen-term Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is a seasoned New York politicians, but she's under great pressure. The incumbent is facing off against longtime House colleague Jerry Nadler and attorney Suraj Patel.

They're all looking to represent Manhattan's 12th district.

"I'm working on gun safety now, and we have other stops. I was at a subway stop this morning," Maloney said recently.

"We're the only campaign presenting a plan for the next decade. We're presenting the fact that the status quo has failed for New York and failed to counter Republicans," Patel said.

"I've pass the Marriage Act for codify the right of marriage equality whatever the Supreme Court says, and I passed the assault weapons ban," said Nadler.

An Emerson College poll released Thursday found 43% of voters in the district support Nadler, 24% Maloney and 14% Patel.

Nadler currently represents the Upper West Side in the 10th district but is switching gears. The 12th district was redrawn earlier this year, which means there is a rare open seat in the city to represent Nadler's soon-to-be-vacant spot.

After former Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race due to a lack of support, there are still many people facing off.

A recent Emerson College poll showed federal prosecutor Dan Goldman was the frontrunner, followed by Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, Congressman Mondaire Jones and City Council member Carlina Rivera.

The predominantly blue districts mean the winner of these primaries will most likely win the November General Election.