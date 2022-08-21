Watch CBS News
Politics

Early voting in New York primaries ends Sunday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Early voting in New York primaries ends Sunday
Early voting in New York primaries ends Sunday 00:42

NEW YORK -- Sunday is the last day of early voting in New York's second primary election of the season. 

Voters are choosing candidates for Congress and State Senate. 

Polling sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in New York City

Election Day is Tuesday, August 23.

Join us on Election Night for race updates on CBS2, WLNY-TV 10/55, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com

Click here for our New York voter guide

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 10:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.