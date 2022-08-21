Early voting in New York primaries ends Sunday

NEW YORK -- Sunday is the last day of early voting in New York's second primary election of the season.

Voters are choosing candidates for Congress and State Senate.

Polling sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in New York City.

Election Day is Tuesday, August 23.

Click here for our New York voter guide