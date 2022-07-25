New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers need to register to vote by Friday in order to cast their ballots in the August primary elections.

The primaries include the races for U.S. Congress and New York State Senate.

Early voting for the elections begins August 13 and Election Day is August 23.

See below for other key deadlines:

July 29 - Last day to register to vote for the primary elections. CLICK HERE to register online.

August 8 - Last day to request an absentee ballot application online. CLICK HERE to request online.

August 13-21 - Early voting period. CLICK HERE to find your early voting site. CLICK HERE for NYC sites.

August 22 - Last day to apply for an absentee ballot in person.

August 23 - Primary Election Day. CLICK HERE to find your election day site. Note: Early voting sites are often different from Election Day. Last day to postmark an absentee ballot.