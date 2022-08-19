Poll gives Rep. Jerry Nadler edge in NY-12 primary with Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Attorney Suraj Patel

NEW YORK -- It's the final weekend of the campaign in a closely-watched battle for New York's 12th Congressional District.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Jerry Nadler are looking to represent the district, but voters feel like it's a loss to those living in the area regardless of who wins, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Friday.

Maloney currently represents the Upper East Side in the 12th District, while her longtime House colleague Nadler represents the Upper West Side in the 10th.

"I'm voting for Carolyn Maloney only because she's been my representative," said Alexandra Brinbaum. "I follow Jerry Nadler. I always have and if I were in his district I'd vote for him."

The 12th Congressional District now stretches from StuyTown in the southeast to West 114th Street in the northwest. It was redrawn earlier this year in a move ordered by the court.

Now, both members of Congress are vying for the same seat, along with a third candidate, Attorney Suraj Patel.

A recent Emerson College poll found 43 percent of voters in the district support Nadler, 24 percent support Maloney and 14 stand behind Patel.

"I am a lawyer, a professor, and an Obama Democrat, from whom I learned that Democrats lead best when we lead with new ideas, energy and a new generation of leadership," Patel said.

During a debate between all three candidates, Nadler and Maloney spoke about their past accomplishments.

"I passed the Respect for Marriage Act to codify the right of marriage equality, whatever the Supreme Court says, and I passed the assault weapons ban. So I hope the voters on August 23 will vote for me so I can continue working for them," Nadler said.

"I didn't quit on our first responders and now they have health care for life. I didn't quit on the Second Avenue subway or on paid family leave or on the credit card bill of rights," Maloney said.

Maloney and Nadler have been serving in the House since the early 1990s. Voters said it's a disappointing loss, regardless of who wins.

"It's a tough race. They're both very qualified. We'd be well served by either one of them. So it's a very, very tough decision," said Rosie Orens.

"How did it get gerrymandered so that either the East Side or the West Side is going to lose two very important people to its constituents?" said Brinbaum.

Nadler was endorsed by Sen. Chuck Schumer, which could be a major leg up in the race.