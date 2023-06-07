New Jersey raises air quality alert to "unhealthy" due to smoke from Canada wildfires

NEW YORK -- As the Canadian wildfires continue to cover our area with hazy smoke, New Jersey officials have upgraded their air quality alert to "unhealthy."

The alert, previously declared for Wednesday, has also been extended to include Thursday.

⚠The previously issued Air Quality Action Day for Wednesday, June 7th is being upgraded to the Unhealthy category statewide. In addition, this alert has been extended to Thursday, June 8th at 11:59 pm.



Gov. Phi Murphy declared an Air Quality Action Day, strongly advising residents to stay indoors. He said his team is "vigilantly" monitoring the wildfires and the impact here at home.

"As conditions worsen statewide, I strongly urge all sensitive individuals – including those with heart or lung disease, the elderly, and the young – to stay safe and limit strenuous activities and the amount of time active outdoors today," he said in a statement. "Make no mistake, from the wildfires in Canada to those cropping up with increasing frequency and severity in our own backyard, these extreme weather events are tangible – and devastating – evidence of the intensifying climate crisis."

Schools in Clifton and West Orange canceled outdoor recess and other activities.

"Please be assured that air purifiers will continue to run throughout the day in individual classrooms. We will monitor the air quality conditions and make a decision regarding after-school sports and activities tomorrow," Clifton Schools said in a statement. "While not anticipated at the moment, please be prepared in case conditions deteriorate and require us to call for an early dismissal from school."

Meanwhile, smoke from another wildfire in New Jersey's Bass River State Forest is also causing air quality concerns.

The fire has burned through about 5,000 acres and was 50% contained as of Thursday night, CBS Philadelphia reports. Winds are blowing the smoke into Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties.