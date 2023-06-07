What New Yorkers need to know amid air quality warnings from Canada wildfires
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers woke up to another smoky, hazy morning Wednesday, as air quality alerts are in effect from the Canadian wildfires.
Why is the air quality bad today?
More than 400 wildfires are currently burning across Canada, and the smoke is now blanketing the northeastern United States.
New York City was rated the worst air quality in the world this week.
How long will the smoke last?
Forecasters say the hazy conditions could linger over our area for another day or so.
Visibility will be very low again Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
How to protect yourself in the meantime
Officials urge people to avoid heavy, prolonged exercise outside, and limit time spent outdoors in general. Wear a face mask when you have to go out.
Doctors warn there could be short term health effects, including shortness of breath or pressure in the lungs. They say the general public should be fine, but remain alert and keep windows closed.
