Watch CBS News
Local News

What New Yorkers need to know amid air quality warnings from Canada wildfires

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC under air quality advisory due to wildfires
NYC under air quality advisory due to wildfires 02:25

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers woke up to another smoky, hazy morning Wednesday, as air quality alerts are in effect from the Canadian wildfires.

fa-air-quality-alerts.png
CBS2

Why is the air quality bad today?

More than 400 wildfires are currently burning across Canada, and the smoke is now blanketing the northeastern United States.

New York City was rated the worst air quality in the world this week.

fa-futurecast-smoke-ibm-graf-4k-2.png
CBS2

How long will the smoke last?

Forecasters say the hazy conditions could linger over our area for another day or so.

Visibility will be very low again Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

fa-headlines-new-sample-3.png
CBS2

How to protect yourself in the meantime

Officials urge people to avoid heavy, prolonged exercise outside, and limit time spent outdoors in general. Wear a face mask when you have to go out.

Doctors warn there could be short term health effects, including shortness of breath or pressure in the lungs. They say the general public should be fine, but remain alert and keep windows closed.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.