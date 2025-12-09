Bruce Blakeman announces run for New York governor, challenging Elise Stefanik in Republican primary

Republican Bruce Blakeman is officially entering the race for New York governor. The Nassau County executive formally launched his 2026 campaign with a video message early Tuesday morning.

"We're going to win because, in Nassau County -- which is a mirror image of New York State, the demographics are almost the same -- I got almost a third of the African American vote, when most Republicans only get like 9%. I got 56% of the Hispanic American votes, I got independent women, I've got independent men, cross-over Democrats. We won by 36,000 votes in a county with 110,000 more Democrats," Blakeman added in an interview on Fox News.

Blakeman's entry into the race sets up a primary challenge against upstate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a rising figure in the Republican party and major supporter of President Trump.

Stefanik, Hochul react to Blakeman joining N.Y. governor race

Blakeman recently won reelection on Long Island and will now take on Stefanik for the GOP's nomination for governor.

"Even those in Nassau County who are closest to Bruce Blakeman will tell you that everyone knows Bruce has no shot and is putting his raging ego first and New Yorkers last as he blows up the best opportunity in a generation to Save New York," Stefanik's campaign said in a statement Monday, when news broke of his apparent bid.

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is seeking reelection to a second full term. She faces a primary challenge from her own Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado.

"Bootlicker Bruce Blakeman has lost just about every race he's touched - county legislator, comptroller, Congress, even U.S. Senate. There's a reason: just like Donald Trump, he takes money out of New Yorkers' pockets and squeezes working families at every turn," Hochul's campaign said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The primary is set for June 23, 2026, followed by the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

Trump says Blakeman and Stefanik are "both great people"

Blakeman has gained a national profile for his conservative stance, which has energized his GOP base.

On social media on Monday night, Blakeman thanked Mr. Trump for recognizing him as "great" in the conversation for New York governor.

"We'll think about it, but he's great and she's great. They're both great people. We have a lot of great people with the Republican party," Mr. Trump said Monday, when asked if he would be giving an endorsement in the race.

Before winning reelection last month in Nassau County, there were questions about whether Blakeman would serve out his term. Political allies have long seen him as a viable GOP candidate in the gubernatorial race.

Issues that helped propel him to victory in November were his stances on, among others, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, transgender athlete bans and opioid settlement money.

New York has not elected a Republican governor since George Pataki won a third term in 2002.