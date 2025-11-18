New poll shows Hochul maintaining significant lead in N.Y. governor's race

A new poll shows New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's favorability and job approval ratings are each down five points from September, but she continues to maintain a significant lead over her Democratic and Republican challengers in the 2026 race for governor.

The poll also shows New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's favorability is up from September, but city voters and downstate or upstate voters remain split on whether he will be good for the city.

Hochul vs. Delgado vs. Stefanik in 2026 N.Y. governor's race

The Siena poll released Tuesday morning shows Hochul's favorability at 43-45%, down slightly from 45-42% in September, and her job approval rating at 52-43%, down from 54-40%.

However, it shows her with a 56-16% lead over her Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado in the Democratic primary, and with a 52-32% lead over Rep. Elise Stefanik in a potential general election matchup -- a little tighter than Hochul's 52-27% lead in September.

The September poll was conducted before Stefanik officially threw her hat in the race earlier this month.

"Although Hochul saw both her favorability and job approval ratings slip a little, she continues to dominate Delgado among Democrats in a potential primary, and she maintains a strong lead over Stefanik the week after Stefanik declared her candidacy," Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said. "Eight months out from primary day, Hochul has a commanding lead over Delgado among all Democrats, as well as upstaters and downstaters, men and women, liberals and moderates.

"In the race against Stefanik, Hochul continues to run very strongly with Democrats, 78-9%, however, Stefanik has now widened her lead among Republicans, 79-11%, up from 68-15% in September, and significantly narrowed the gap among independents, with whom Hochul now leads 40-36%, down from 43-25% in September," said Greenberg. "Hochul has a 42-point lead in New York City but leads by only nine points in the downstate suburbs and a very narrow three points upstate."

New York state split on Mayor-elect Mamdani

As for Mamdani, the new poll shows the mayor-elect has a 55-31% favorability rating among city voters and 40-40% rating statewide, up from 30-38% in September.

City voters think he will be good for the city, 57-26%, but downstate suburban voters say he will be bad, 51-35%, as do upstate voters, 44-38%.

"Among Mamdani's new constituents, all New York City voters, he is viewed favorably, he is seen as good for the City, and a majority thinks he represents a new generation that will help make the City more welcoming and affordable. The remainder of voters across the state – from the downstate burbs to Buffalo – view Mamdani unfavorably and think he will be bad for the City," Greenberg said.

Statewide voters believe Mamdani and President Trump will not work together to improve the quality of life, but they say Mamdani and Hochul will work together.

"Upstaters, downstate suburbanites and City voters agree, saying that Mamdani and Trump will not work together to improve New Yorkers' quality of life. All three regions also agree that Mamdani and Hochul will work together to improve New Yorkers' lives," said Greenberg. "Democrats strongly think Mamdani and Hochul will work together, 71-15%, as do pluralities of Republicans, 44-39%, and independents, 46-29%. And two-thirds of Democrats, Republicans and independents agree that Mamdani and Trump won't work together."

Meanwhile, Mamdani and Mr. Trump indicated Monday they will meet in Washington, D.C. to discuss ways to help New York City.

"Whether it's increasing tariffs, building a White House ballroom, bombing Venezuelan boats, prosecuting so-called enemies, deploying ICE agents to American streets, or cancelling Federal funding for the Gateway train tunnel, Democrats are overwhelmingly opposed to actions taken by Trump and his Administration. A majority of independents also opposes each of these actions," Greenberg said. "A majority of Republicans supports each of these actions, with the exception of Gateway funding, which has the support of a plurality of Republicans."

The poll also found New York's longtime Sen. Chuck Schumer with his worst favorability rating, 32-55%, in 21 years of the Siena poll.