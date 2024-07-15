Controversial transgender athlete ban signed into law on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. - Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed a a controversial transgender athlete ban Monday which passed last month by the Nassau County legislature along party lines.

The ban was endorsed by transgender former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against Blakeman and the legislature, saying it was essentially identical to Blakeman's executive order, which was his first attempt to implement the ban, that a judge previously struck down.

The bill bans transgender athletes from participating in women's and girls' sports at county-owned athletic facilities - more than 100 of them. The ban does not restrict transgender boys and men from competing in boys' and men's teams at those facilities.

"It's not what you think out there. There are a few people out there with a very narrow point of view that are trying to make this into an anti-transgender bill, and it's not," Blakeman said. "In Nassau County, we welcome every race, every religion, every ethnic group, every lifestyle, people of all abilities. So long as you're a person of good will, you're welcome in Nassau County."

The NYCLU previously filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Roller Rebels, a roller derby team on Long Island that welcomes trans women.

"Sports should be about challenging yourself and finding joy through movement. With this shameful law, our lawmakers are joining the effort to deprive people of these benefits while sending the message that trans people do not belong in Nassau County," said Curly Fry, president of Long Island Roller Rebels. "Trans people belong everywhere including in sports. Much like we defeated the transphobic executive order, we will fight this new law and ensure all community members can join a sports team and feel welcome."

Democrats who have opposed the ban have previously said it promotes private interest over the public good.