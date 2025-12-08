Republican Bruce Blakeman to enter New York governor's race, sources say

Republican Bruce Blakeman is entering the New York governor's race, sources tell CBS News New York.

The two-term Nassau County executive is expected to make a formal announcement about his 2026 campaign on Tuesday.

Blakeman won reelection on Long Island in November and will now challenge upstate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for the GOP's nomination for governor.

"They are both great people," President Trump said Monday, when asked if he would be making an endorsement.

New York has not elected a Republican governor since George Pataki won a third term in 2002.

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is seeking reelection to a second full term. She defeated Lee Zeldin, another Long Island Republican, in 2022.

Stefanik campaign reacts

Stefanik's campaign released a lengthy statement addressing Blakeman's apparent quest for the Executive Mansion in Albany.

"Even those in Nassau County who are closest to Bruce Blakeman will tell you that everyone knows Bruce has no shot and is putting his raging ego first and New Yorkers last as he blows up the best opportunity in a generation to Save New York. Bruce's failed statewide electoral record speaks for itself: he has lost every statewide primary and general over the last three decades in smashing fashion," spokesperson Bernadette Breslin said. "Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is beating Blakeman by over 50% in every primary poll, including beating him by 20 points on Long Island. She polls as the strongest candidate against Kathy Hochul in the general election."

Blakeman's rising national profile among conservatives

Blakeman has gained a national profile for his conservative stance, which has energized his GOP base.

Before winning reelection in Nassau County, there were questions about whether Blakeman would serve out his term. Political allies have long seen him as a viable GOP candidate in the gubernatorial race.

"I am going to work very hard to keep taxes down. I haven't raised taxes one penny in four years," he said during his reelection campaign against Democratic Legislator Seth Koslow.

Issues that helped propel Blakeman to victory in November were his stances on, among others, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, transgender athlete bans, and opioid settlement money.

