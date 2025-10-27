Nassau County executive candidates Bruce Blakeman and Seth Koslow battling over several issues. Here's where they stand.

The race for Nassau County executive is heating up, with incumbent Republican Bruce Blakeman getting a challenge from Democratic Legislator Seth Koslow.

They are vying to become the head of a municipality with a changing demographic, a population larger than 10 states, and a reputation for being the safest county in America.

Budget and tax assessment

Koslow, a former Queens district attorney, plans to audit all departments to find excess spending or sweetheart deals. He says there is no reason to deplete financial reserves and rainy-day funds.

"[Blakeman's] budget is barely balanced. It's barely even," Koslow said.

"We are managing this county in a businesslike and fiscally prudent way. Seven bond upgrades in the last three years, that's unprecedented," Blakeman said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. CBS News New York

Koslow feels the tax assessment system is broken, but Blakeman argues it has been fixed, after 60% of homeowners grieved their taxes in 2024.

Public safety

With three young kids, Koslow says affordability is top of mind, along with public safety, as he is challenging Blakeman's plan to arm gun-licensed residents.

"I take great offense at him calling it a militia," Koslow said.

Blakeman said vetted volunteers will be activated only in an emergency.

Blakeman attacks Koslow's past

Blakeman spent millions on mailings and commercials slamming Koslow's legal argument on whether a rape victim's social media posts should be admissible in court.

"He's going after me about a law school research paper I wrote over a decade ago," Koslow said, adding it was a part of a mandatory assignment.

Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Bruce Blakeman for county executive. CBS News New York

"Basically, the premise of the whole article was to water down protections that women had when they were raped," Blakeman said.

Looking ahead

Blakeman has gained a national profile for his conservative stance, which has energized his GOP base.

"I am going to work very hard to keep taxes down. I haven't raised taxes one penny in four years," he said.

Koslow is confident his message of bipartisanship is taking hold.

"What makes me good for the job, quite simply, I care," he said.

Should Blakeman win, there are questions over whether he will serve out his term in Nassau. Political allies see him as a viable GOP candidate in next year's gubernatorial race. Koslow says he has no such concerns.

"I'm not in this for the next job. I'm running for county executive because I want to be county executive," Koslow said.



What voters care about

Voters in this suburb are debating contested issues -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Nassau jail, transgender athlete bans, opioid settlement money, Nassau University Medical Center's continued troubles, canceled plans to build an NYU Langone hospital on Nassau Community College's campus, and Las Vegas Sands pulling out of a casino resort on the Nassau Coliseum property.

CBS News New York asked some voters what their biggest concerns are.

"There are people who are homeless. There are people who are hungry," one voter said.

"Integrity in our elected officials," another voter said.

"No lies," another person said.