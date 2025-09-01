Bronx shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

The New York City Police Department is investigating after five people were shot, including one fatally, in the Bronx on Monday night.

Police said the gunfire erupted at around 7:30 p.m. on Allerton Avenue in the Williamsbridge section of the borough.

Three of the victims were said to be in critical condition and one was in stable condition.

Multiple persons of interest were taken into custody, police said.

There was no immediate word on what led to the shootings.

Read more: NYC mayoral candidates weigh in on how they would address gun violence in the Bronx

Gun violence continues to plague the Bronx

Monday night's shootings follow a recent surge of gun violence in the Bronx, even as Mayor Eric Adams has directed the NYPD to deploy 1,000 new officers across the borough, while expanding hours for so-called summer violence zone and stepping up patrols at parks.

On Friday night, three people were wounded in the Fordham section. Two male suspects remain at large.

Prior to that, there was a string of unrelated shootings. Police said between 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were at least five separate shootings. A total of three people were killed and four were injured.

On Aug. 24, a man was killed and four other people were injured when shots were fired during a community basketball game inside Haffen Park in the Baychester section. Four suspects were arrested, all between the ages of 17-25, police said.

Anyone with any information on the recent rash of shootings in the Bronx is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.