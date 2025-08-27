3 dead, 4 injured in the Bronx after 5 separate shootings in just over 24 hours

Three people were killed and four others were injured in five separate shootings across the Bronx in just over 24 hours.

The first happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, and the most recent occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting stemming from dispute, sources say

Police say in Wednesday morning's shooting, 37-year-old Ryan Hines died after he was shot in the chest. Gunfire also injured two other men, ages 62 and 59.

According to police, at least one of the shots rang out inside an apartment building at 1412 College Ave. in the Claremont section.

"I heard gunshots. I ran outside. I see the guy running," witness Lawson Tina said. "He says, 'I got shot. Call the police.' I push my Life Alert button, and the police came fast."

Police sources said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between tenants.

One resident who did not want to be identified said his mother's boyfriend was one of the victims.

"There was a bit of tension for a good time, since, like, the beginning of the summer, I believe," he said.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody and charges were pending.

Mayor Adams calls for "full mobilization plan" after Bronx shootings

This incident comes after the Bronx saw four different shootings Tuesday. Two people died and two were injured, including an Amazon delivery worker.

"It's been a lot of shootings around here, a lot. We lost a lot of our Black children around here," Bronx resident Felicia Hart said.

"It's really scary that maybe something could happen ... because, you know, a bullet don't got no name," one woman said.

"We're going to put in place a full mobilization plan. You know, the issue with the Bronx, we're seeing gangs and young shooters and recidivism," Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday.

A police source told CBS News New York for the past three months, the NYPD has been deploying extra manpower to designated Bronx commands. The officers come on duty at 5 p.m. every day.

Community activist Sidney Flores said he has requested more surveillance cameras and cops in Claremont, specifically.

"Now that I see, at 66 years old, the crime has gotten so bad and the way it's happening, how they don't respect others and just come up to you and flash a gun," he said.