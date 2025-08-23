Haffen Park shooting in the Bronx leaves 1 dead, several wounded, NYC police say

One person was killed and several were injured in a shooting at Haffen Park in the Bronx on Saturday.

The New York City Police Department said it happened during a basketball tournament inside the park in the borough's Baychester section.

Four people were taken into custody and officers recovered multiple firearms at the scene, the NYPD said. Charges were pending.

Dozens of shots fired, neighbor says

Officers responded to Burke and Wickham avenues just before 7:30 p.m. for a report of multiple people shot, police said. A neighbor told CBS News New York it sounded like at least two dozen shots were fired.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 17-year-old girl with the gunshot wound to the face.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released. Police say the 17-year-old remains in critical condition.

At least one person was killed and several were wounded when shots rang out during a basketball tournament at Haffen Park in the Bronx, NYC police said. Aug. 23, 2025. CBS News New York

According to police, several other victims arrived at local hospitals by private means, including a 30-year-old man who was shot in the back, a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the back and a 42-year-old man whose arm was grazed by a bullet. Police said all three of those victims are in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear if anybody playing in the tournament or watching it at the time was shot, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking any potential witnesses or anyone with information regarding this shooting to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline 1-800-577-TIPS (1-800-577-8477) or send a direct message on X to NYPDTips.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

contributed to this report.