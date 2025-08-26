Police investigating at least 4 shootings in 1 day in the Bronx

There were at least four separate shootings across the Bronx in under eight hours Tuesday, police say.

It's unclear if any of the shootings were related.

2 dead in separate shootings in the Bronx

The first round of gunfire happened just after 8 a.m. on Anthony Avenue between East 176th Street and Mount Hope Place in Tremont.

Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the back. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A few hours later, just after 1 p.m., officers were called to Croes Avenue near Seward Avenue in the Soundview section. Police said when they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Amazon worker shot in West Farms, sources say

The next shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. at East Tremont and Bryant avenues in the West Farms section of the borough.

Sources told CBS News New York the victim is an Amazon worker. Police said the 31-year-old victim was shot in the ankle and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

An Amazon truck parked at the intersection of East Tremont and Bryant appeared to be the focus of the investigation. There was at least one bullet hole on the passenger side of the truck near the tail light and a shell casing was found inside the truck.

Amazon released a statement saying, in part, "Our team is working with the driver's employer to support them however we can and cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate."

The NYPD is also investigating a shooting that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Adams Place between East 182nd and East 183rd streets in Belmont.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information regarding any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.