President Trump's threat to send National Guard to NYC is insulting to local police, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

Gov. Kathy Hochul is slamming President Trump for threatening to send the National Guard to New York to fight crime.

The president announced Monday that he is deploying members of the National Guard to Washington, D.C., as the federal government takes control of the capital's police. Mr. Trump says it's in an effort to "rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse." Data shows crime has declined in D.C. in recent years.

Mr. Trump also suggested New York state could use his help in fighting crime by sending in National Guard to patrol the streets.

"You're gonna now militarize our streets like that? I mean, focus on straightening out the rest of the world, all the tariffs you screwed everything up with. You know, try to make it up with Canada. Focus on something else," Hochul said.

She added, "If he crosses that bright line and decides that the 32,000 dedicated members of the NYPD are not doing their jobs, if he's going to stand there and insult our law enforcement officers, I think there'll be people in outrage over that alone."

President Trump calls to change cashless bail laws

New York was also the focus of the president's call for national legislation to change cashless bail laws.

"Every place in the country where you have no cash bail is a disaster. That's what started the problem in New York, and they don't change it," Mr. Trump said Monday.

Upstate Congresswoman Elise Stefanik supported the president on the issue.

"New York's failed cashless bail law fuels devastating crime that harms law-abiding families and emboldens violent criminals," she said in a statement.

Hochul laid into both Stefanik and the president.

"Why don't you call her out for lying? Call out the president for lying," Hochul said. "We do not have cashless bail in the state of New York ... They're wrong. They're both wrong. They're making stuff up. Get used to that for the duration of the next campaign year."

New York law does, however, limit the use of cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Judges do have discretion to set bail in some cases, like violent felonies.

Stefanik gaining on Hochul in polls for potential gubernatorial race matchup

Stefanik is a potential challenger for Hochul in the 2026 gubernatorial race, and a new Siena poll out Tuesday sees Stefanik's chances improving. Hochul's lead over Stefanik has fallen from 23 points to 14 points.

Downstate suburban voters, including those on Long Island and in Westchester and Rockland counties, went from favoring Hochul by 11 points in June to now narrowly favoring Stefanik.

Upstate voters who gave Hochul a 12-point lead are virtually evenly divided.