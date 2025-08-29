3 injured in Bronx shooting 1 day after mayor announced deployment of additional NYPD officers across borough

Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx on Friday night.

This comes after a surge in gun violence in the past week prompted the deployment of hundreds of additional police officers across the borough.

2 shot, 1 grazed in Bronx shooting

Friday's shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at East Fordham Road and Marion Avenue.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and the ankle, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the knee. Another man, 28, was grazed in the head, police said.

Police said all three victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Gun violence concerns in the Bronx

There has been a rash of shootings across the borough in the past week.

Saturday night, one man was killed and four other people were injured when shots were fired during a community basketball game inside Haffen Park in the Baychester section. Four suspects were arrested, all between the ages of 17-25, police said.

That incident was followed by a string of unrelated shootings a few days later.

Police said between 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were at least five separate shootings. A total of three people were killed and four were injured.

Three people were killed and four were injured in five separate shootings across the Bronx on Aug. 26 and 27, 2025. CBS News New York

Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that the NYPD would be deploying 1,000 new officers in the Bronx, along with expanding hours for so-called summer violence zones and stepping up patrols at parks.

"We're going to ensure that they're in the hotspots. We're going to be on the ground to talk with and partner with our crisis management team so they can identify some of the gang rivalries," Adams said Thursday.

Police told CBS News New York they cannot confirm if patrols were stepped up in the area where Friday's shooting took place.