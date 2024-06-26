Air pollution makes heat worse for Bronx residents, says local organization. Here's why

Air pollution exacerbating effects of heat in the Bronx, environmental groups say

Air pollution exacerbating effects of heat in the Bronx, environmental groups say

Air pollution exacerbating effects of heat in the Bronx, environmental groups say

NEW YORK - With high temperatures and humid conditions increasing, local environmental organizations in the South Bronx say their communities are feeling the worst of it because of factors like air pollution.

At the cross-section between the exit ramp of the the Willis Avenue Bridge and Bruckner Boulevard in Mott Haven, there's one thing you'll constantly see: traffic.

"When you have an incremental increase in traffic, that's an exponential impact on health, especially in communities like ours that already has high respiratory problems," said Mychal Johnson, the co-founder of South Bronx Unite.

Back in December, CBS New York watched the local organization South Bronx Unite install air quality monitor boxes in different parts of the Bronx to be able to tell the story of the impact this traffic has on their community's health.

"Our community is considered 'Asthma Alley', and you have eight times the asthma hospitalization rates than other parts of the city," said Johnson.

Real-time data shows pollution's impact on Bronx air quality, group says

With hot, smoldering and humid days within the last week, Clean Air Project organizer Leslie Vasquez says multiple factors exacerbate the heat even more in this community.

"The South Bronx is an urban heat island, and when we get more traffic, we get more pollution, we also see more heat, which also turns into more asthma attacks, more coughing," said Vasquez.

That's why they say having real-time data to prove it is most important.

"Usually on a regular pollution day or regular time, we would have particulate matter ranging from 6 to 4 to 5, and then there's peaks during certain times and specific days that go up to as high as 60," Vasquez described.

Vasquez says higher numbers of particulate matter likely indicates a direct source of pollution very close to the monitor, like idling trucks or heavy traffic.

"It's extremely unhealthy for the community that is passing by, that is breathing this," said Vasquez.

So far, about 30 air quality monitors are installed around the borough, with about 30 left to install.

The community hope the data they collect will help create change for the wellbeing and health of Bronx residents.

You can email Shosh with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE.