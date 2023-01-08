Broadway dimming the lights on nearly a dozen shows in the coming days

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen Broadway shows will close over the coming days, including plays with marquee names and some memorable musicals.

Four musicals will take their final bows Sunday.

"It's showtime" one last time for "Beetlejuice." The musical first opened in 2019 at the Winter Garden Theatre. It was shut down along with the rest of Broadway when the pandemic it and relaunched at the Marquis Theatre in April of 2022.

The beloved Stephen Sondheim musical "Into the Woods" was the surprise of the summer. It was originally scheduled for an eight-week Broadway run starring Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife. A lot of Broadway stars made the revival memorable, and it was extended several times, making it a favorite with theatergoers.

Other shows closing Sunday include the new musical "Almost Famous," based on the 2000 film of the same name, and a revival of the musical "1776."

Next Sunday, Jan. 15, brings another round of closures with five shows playing their final performances.

This is the final week for the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical "A Strange Loop." The story of a Broadway usher named Usher who's writing a musical about a Broadway usher won two Tony Awards in 2022, including Best Musical.

Theater fans and critics took notice of the historic revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman." It was the first time the Lomans were portrayed as a Black family on Broadway, with Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke starring as Willy and Linda Loman.

It's also your last chance to see "Topdog/Underdog," starring Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. This highly acclaimed revival of Suzan Lori Park's Pulitzer Prize winner opened on Broadway 20 years after the original play was staged.

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and the company of "The Music Man" will also bid farewell. For more than a year, the revival was a crowd-pleaser, leaving audience members on their feet, joining the list of musicals and plays that brighten the lights on Broadway.

We learned late last week that "Ohio State Murders," starring Audra McDonald, will close a month earlier than schedule. The play opened Dec. 8 at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre.