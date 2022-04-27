CBS2 hears from stars of "A Strange Loop" on Broadway opening night

CBS2 hears from stars of "A Strange Loop" on Broadway opening nightget the free app
NEW YORK -- The critics are once again raving about "A Strange Loop."
The Broadway musical opened Tuesday at the Lyceum Theatre after a hit run off-Broadway and the Pulitzer Prize in 2020.
Jaquel Spivey makes his Broadway debut as a Black, queer Broadway usher who's writing a musical about a Black, queer man who's writing a musical about a Black, queer writer -- and the loop continues.
"This is a show that says the things we are afraid to say, especially from a perspective we've never heard from," Spivey told CBS2.
"There's so many real-life situations, like looking for love, professional life, home life, church life," said Antwayn Hopper, who plays "Thought 6,"
"I want audiences to walk away thinking about themselves," book writer, music and lyrics Michael R. Jackson added.
The opening night was a celebration attended by several Tony Award winners, Broadway actors and stars of television and film.
"An immediate bond"
"It's incredible. I mean, I love everyone involved," says actor John-Michael Lyles, who plays "Thought 3." "When I joined the show in 2019, I looked around at everyone and I was like, 'Did we meet in a past life?'"
Visibility "extremely important"
"It's been a long time coming, lots of almost and maybes. To finally be here is a gift and a huge blessing," actor L Morgan Lee, who plays "Thought 1," tells CBS2.
Specific, yet still universal
"It feels fantastic for the world and the community to finally set eyes on a group of people that I've known has been special for a very long time," says actor Jason Veasey, who plays "Thought 5."
"Because it's so specific, it becomes universal," adds John-Andrew Morrison, who plays "Thought 4."