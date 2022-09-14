Watch CBS News
Husband Sebastian Arcelus, wife Stephanie J. Block play married couple in Broadway's "Into the Woods"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Married actors on playing husband and wife on stage
NEW YORK -- A real-life married couple is playing a husband and wife on a Broadway stage. 

Sebastian Arcelus and Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block are cast as the baker and baker's wife in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic "Into the Woods."

They spoke with CBS2 about their roles and relationship, like whether they take their work home with them, or borrow elements from their own experiences to get into character. 

They also spoke about the show and carrying on Sondheim's legacy. 

First published on September 14, 2022 / 11:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

