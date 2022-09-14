Husband Sebastian Arcelus, wife Stephanie J. Block play married couple in Broadway's "Into the Woods"

Married actors on playing husband and wife on stage

NEW YORK -- A real-life married couple is playing a husband and wife on a Broadway stage.

Sebastian Arcelus and Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block are cast as the baker and baker's wife in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic "Into the Woods."

They spoke with CBS2 about their roles and relationship, like whether they take their work home with them, or borrow elements from their own experiences to get into character.

They also spoke about the show and carrying on Sondheim's legacy.

Watch their full interview above.