Watch CBS News
Entertainment

"Topdog/Underdog" celebrates opening night on Broadway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Opening night for "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway
Opening night for "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway 01:00

NEW YORK -- Two film and television stars faced off as a revival of an acclaimed play opened Thursday on Broadway.

Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul Mateen II star in "Topdog/Underdog," a story about two brothers dealing with their past and their obsession with the three card monte game of hustle. 

Matten makes his Broadway debut as Booth and Hawkins plays Lincoln.

The play, written by Suzan-Lori Parks, won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2002.

Parks celebrated her new stars at the opening. 

"Yahya and Corey, you two put the brother in brother and are just absolutely amazing, and generous, and kind, and loving and could not be a better team," she said. 

"Topdog/Underdog" is at the John Golden Theatre on West 45th Street through January 15.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 11:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.