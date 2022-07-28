Broadway revival of "Into the Woods" gets 8-week extension

Musical "Into the Woods" extends through Oct. 16

NEW YORK -- The revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Into the Woods" will continue its Broadway run into the fall.

The show on Wednesday announced an eight-week extension through Oct. 16 at the St. James Theatre. It was originally scheduled to end Aug. 21.

"Into the Woods," dedicated to the musical's late composer, stars Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, Brian d'Arcy James and a host of Broadway veterans and newcomers.

Additional casting announcements are expected soon.