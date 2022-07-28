Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Broadway revival of "Into the Woods" gets 8-week extension

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Musical "Into the Woods" extends through Oct. 16
Musical "Into the Woods" extends through Oct. 16 00:38

NEW YORK -- The revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical "Into the Woods" will continue its Broadway run into the fall.

The show on Wednesday announced an eight-week extension through Oct. 16 at the St. James Theatre. It was originally scheduled to end Aug. 21.

RELATED STORY: Sara Bareilles on her remarkable career from pop hits to Broadway to TV: "I feel the most alive when I'm reaching for something"

"Into the Woods," dedicated to the musical's late composer, stars Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, Brian d'Arcy James and a host of Broadway veterans and newcomers.

Additional casting announcements are expected soon.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 8:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.