Watch CBS News

75th annual Tony Awards tonight live on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tony Awards: Diverse group of shows up for top prizes
Tony Awards: Diverse group of shows up for top prizes 04:32

NEW YORK -- The 75th annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway in the 2021-2022 season, will air live from Radio City Music Hall tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS2.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with an hour of exclusive content streaming on Paramount+.

In addition to great performances, Broadway is celebrating the industry's comeback from the pandemic. 

The show will feature performances from "The Music Man" and other Tony-nominated musicals.

TONY AWARDS

Follow this page for live updates.

 

How to watch the 2022 Tony Awards

  • What: The 75th annual Tony Awards honor the best of Broadway for the 2021-2022 season
  • Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Time: 8 p.m.
  • Location: Radio City Music Hall
  • Online streamParamount+
  • On TV: WCBS
By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.