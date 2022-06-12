75th annual Tony Awards tonight live on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+get the free app
NEW YORK -- The 75th annual Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway in the 2021-2022 season, will air live from Radio City Music Hall tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS2.
Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with an hour of exclusive content streaming on Paramount+.
In addition to great performances, Broadway is celebrating the industry's comeback from the pandemic.
The show will feature performances from "The Music Man" and other Tony-nominated musicals.
Follow this page for live updates.
How to watch the 2022 Tony Awards
- What: The 75th annual Tony Awards honor the best of Broadway for the 2021-2022 season
- Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Location: Radio City Music Hall
- Online stream: Paramount+
- On TV: WCBS