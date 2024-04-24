New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies

Washington — Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a Democrat from New Jersey, has died at age 65, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Payne had been hospitalized since early April after he suffered "a cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes," his office said last week. The statement said Payne was in "stable condition" and "continues to be under doctor's care."

Payne, who was running for reelection in New Jersey's 10th Congressional District, was first elected to the House in 2012, succeeding his late father, Rep. Donald Payne Sr., who died of colon cancer.

He is survived by his wife and their three children.

This is a developing story and will be updated.