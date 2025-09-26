NYC mayoral candidates turn attention to Netanyahu's U.N. speech as latest campaign focal point

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to the United Nations became the key focal point for New York City's mayoral candidates Friday.

There's no question Jewish New Yorkers are split about who to support in the mayor's race, so Netanyahu's speech became a campaign opportunity to either highlight support or enumerate differences.

Adams, Mamdani on opposite sides

Mayor Eric Adams used the power of incumbency to score a seat at the U.N. for Netanyahu's speech and score points with the Jewish community.

Adams also met with Netanyahu.

"At a time when much of the world is turning its back on the Jewish state of Israel, the mayor of the largest Jewish community outside of Israel must remain steadfast in our support for Israel, its right to defend itself, eliminate Hamas, and bring every single one of their hostages home," Adams said in a statement.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: New York City Mayor Eric Adams (C) attends the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as he listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses world leaders at the United Nations headquarters on September 26, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

It was also the mayor's way of differentiating himself from Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who has called Israel's war in Gaza genocide. Mamdani has also vowed that if he is elected mayor and Netanyahu comes to the city while he is in office, he will have Netanyahu arrested as a war criminal.

Mamdani called for an end to the war, attacked Netanyahu's speech and then went after Adams for going to the U.N. and meeting with the prime minister.

"I can't even begin to explain the offense that that brings to New Yorkers across the five boroughs. How can we describe the killing of a child once an hour, every hour, for close to two years as a defense of our way of life? That is not a way of life that any of us practice in this city," Mamdani said. "What we want in this city is dignity for all, and the hostage families have given us an understanding of how to showcase that."

Mamdani also picked up the endorsement of a progressive Jewish advocacy group called Bend the Arc: Jewish Action. It's the first time the group has ever endorsed a candidate in a mayoral race.

Sliwa says Trump ending war in Gaza could be a blow to Mamdani's campaign

Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa took a different tact. While Sliwa said he would meet with Netanyahu if he is elected, whether he agreed with all Netanyahu's policies or not, he said if President Trump stops the war, it could prevent Mamdani from becoming mayor.

"You've got to bring this to a close, and I would appeal to the president, who has the ability, Donald Trump, to bring everybody together to say, end this war now," Sliwa said. "If you don't want to see Zohran Mamdani as mayor, you're taking away one of his vital campaign promises."

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, had no public appearances Friday, and his office has not yet returned CBS News New York's request for comment.