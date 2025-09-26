Netanyahu says Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza, as U.N. speech prompts walkout

Trump says he won't allow Israel to annex the West Bank

As Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began speaking at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Friday, dozens of delegates from different nations walked out of the room in protest.

Netyanyahu said his country "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza and is seeking to do so "as fast as possible." He said Israel has "crushed the bulk" of the armed Palestinian group Hamas's "terror machine."

He also celebrated what he described as a series of Israeli strategic victories in the past year that included targeting Iran's nuclear program and assassinating the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

On Iran, he thanked President Trump "for his bold and decisive action," and said the world "must remain vigilant."

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Richard Drew / AP

Netanyahu also addressed the hostages still being held in Gaza after Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, both in Hebrew and English.

"I've surrounded Gaza with massive loudspeakers connected to this microphone with the hope that our dear hostages will hear my message," he said. "Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you. We will not falter and we will not rest until we bring all of you home."

Netanyahu said that, if Hamas agrees to Israel's demands, the war in Gaza could end immediately. Israel, he said, would maintain "overriding security control" over the territory, and Hamas would "demilitarize."

"A peaceful civilian authority would be established by Gazans and others committed to peace with Israel," Netanyahu said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.