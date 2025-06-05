Andrew Cuomo's team shrugs off AOC's endorsement of Zohran Mamdani

NYC Democratic mayoral candidates take aim at Cuomo in first debate

A day after their first debate, the Democratic candidates for New York City mayor were back to campaigning.

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez picked Zohran Mamdani as her top choice in the Democratic primary, even as he courted controversy with the Jewish community.

Mamdani posed for selfies with supporters Thursday while basking the glow of Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement since she is one of the most prominent progressives in the country. Mamdani, however, refused to budge on his stance on Israel. The socialist assemblyman, who describes the war in Gaza as genocide, says Israel has the right to exist "as a state with equal rights for all."

But what about recognizing it as a Jewish state?

"That's one I'm uncomfortable with," Mamdani said.

Mamdani has said he wants a rent freeze, free bus service, and city-run grocery stores, and he wants to pay for it by taxing the rich.

Ocasio-Cortez ranked Mamdani as her top choice for mayor, but with ranked choice voting, says her ballot will look like this:

Zohran Mamdani Adrienne Adams Brad Lander Scott Stringer Zellnor Myrie

"This is our most effective tool to protect NYC institutions from being molded to maximize impunity for Cuomo's bully politics," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement.

Adams told CBS News New York she's thrilled to get AOC's support. Kramer asked if it's part of a campaign to defeat Andrew Cuomo, and whether it will work.

"I hope it's going to work. That's every intention we have," Adams said.

"I hope I will be people's first choice. I urge them to include four other choices that are not Andrew Cuomo, and that's how you will be coalescing and making sure that Andrew Cuomo is not the next mayor," Lander said.

Cuomo's team was unmoved by the AOC endorsement. Spokesman Rich Azzopardi insisted Cuomo has a large and growing coalition. Thursday, Cuomo picked up the endorsement of the Far Rockaway Jewish Alliance, which is "why he leads in every poll and why, when he's mayor, he's going to get this city back on the right track and make it more affordable and safer for all."

Pundits question whether the strategy will succeed in stopping Cuomo.

"It won't work. You know, President Nixon said it best. You know, when you see a campaign organized around X, bet on X," political analyst JC Polanco said.

Polanco said Mamdani's refusal to back Israel as a Jewish state could hurt.

"Look, having a Democrat running in a New York City closed party primary and not support Israel as an independent state is akin to being a pro-choice Republican. Can't have, right? You can't win a primary that way," Polanco said.

The primary is set for June 24. The winner will face Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, as well as the Republican nominee.