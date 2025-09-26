Protesters take to NYC streets as Netanyahu speaks at U.N. General Assembly

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the United Nations General Assembly Friday morning.

During his appearance in New York City, protesters on both sides of the issue of Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza gathered outside the U.N. headquarters.

The crowd stopped just outside the U.N. building and temporarily shut down the street amid a massive NYPD, Secret Service and law enforcement presence.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Times Square and marched through Midtown Manhattan, calling Netanyahu a war criminal while he was speaking at the U.N. One protester who spoke with CBS News New York said her family in the West Bank has no food to put on the table.

At the same time, families of Israeli hostages gathered to call for their relatives to be released by Hamas. Ilana Gritzewsky, who was held in captivity for 55 days, says her partner is still there.

"I'm going to continue to push my government to end this war to bring all the hostages, but we need to be sure if we get the end of the war, Hamas will release all the hostages back," Gritzewsky said.

"We would like military intervention right now. We need to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza where people are under forced starvation, where all 36 hospitals have been bombed. We need infrastructure to be built and this cannot be done unless there's military intervention," another protester said.

The NYPD said there have been no protest-related arrests at this time.