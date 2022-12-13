As multiple infections impact area children, pharmacists warn they can't keep over-the-counter medicines on shelves

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Many children in the Tri-State Area are coming down with infections like RSV, the flu and COVID-19.

Because these three infections are hitting kids all at the same time, many drug stores say they're struggling to keep certain medicines in stock.

There are empty shelves across New Jersey and the New York area. Over-the-counter fever and pain reducers like Children's Tylenol and Motrin are nowhere to be found.

"It is concerning that if your kid has a fever in the middle of the night or something and you won't be able to get it. That would really scare me," Scotch Plains mother Maggie Fram said.

Some parents say they're stocking up just in case.

"I checked three pharmacies in the area, because I was warned there was no Tylenol or ibuprofen. So, I finally found the last bottle in Acme, so I was thrilled," Clark resident Meghan Marshall said.

"Right now, it's a combination of, you have three respiratory illnesses coming together at once and the medications that are typically used to treat them, whether they're prescription or over-the-counter, are just being overwhelmed on the supply chain," said Brian Pinto, pharmacist and owner of Tiffany Natural Pharmacy.

Pinto revealed to CBS2 what he can't keep in his store.

"Primarily the children's formulation of the over-the-counter Tylenol, Motrin, Advil, for the most part," Pinto said. "Whether it might be some sense of hoarding, possibly, but for the most part it's just you have a high number of cases for three different infections that all require the same typical treatments."

Johnson & Johnson, the makers of Children's Tylenol and children's Motrin, has said there isn't a nationwide shortage, but an uptick in demand.

If your pharmacy shelves are empty, the Pinto says there's a way to formulate Children's Tylenol and Motrin from scratch.

"Because we are able to get ibuprofen and acetaminophen powder, so we've been able to make it into suppositories, capsules, or even liquid, as well," he said.

Tiffany Natural Pharmacy can make the formulations from scratch because it's a compounding pharmacy, but Pinto recommends talking to your doctor first. He also said to check in frequently with drug stores for staples like Children's Tylenol and Motrin because pharmacies continue to get new shipments.

Pinto also said most adult pain and fever reducers can be crushed and manipulated, if necessary, for children, but the taste becomes an issue. As always, though, check with your doctor.