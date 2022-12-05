Sen. Schumer calls on feds to be ready to help if RSV cases overwhelm NYC, Long Island hospitals

Sen. Schumer calls on feds to be ready to help if RSV cases get out of control

Sen. Schumer calls on feds to be ready to help if RSV cases get out of control

Sen. Schumer calls on feds to be ready to help if RSV cases get out of control

NEW YORK -- With respiratory virus cases on the rise, Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to take immediate action and help hospitals if they get overwhelmed.

Schumer held a news conference on Sunday morning on the East Side. He's asking HHS to have a plan in place and to be at the ready to send help to New York City and Long Island hospitals who are seeing a 50 percent increase in RSV cases among children.

"If any hospital in New York says we're short of doctors, we're short of nurses, we're short of respirators, we're short, then that they can come and supply those things immediately," Schumer said.

The senator said, if need be, the federal government can also put up temporary structures similar to those during the pandemic to support hospitals dealing with a surge in cases.