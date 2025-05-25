Antisemitism fight in New York City demands "zero tolerance," top deputy mayor says

New York City First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro has had a lot on his plate since Mayor Eric Adams controversially picked him to succeed Maria Torres-Springer.

From combating rising antisemitism to the planned closure of Rikers Island, the former Giuliani administration official has hit the ground running under Adams with an ambitious agenda that has City Hall humming with activity.

A "zero tolerance" policy for antisemitism in New York City

Mastro was tasked with overseeing the newly-established Mayor's Office to Combat Antisemitism amid an increase in incidents of hate targeting Jewish New Yorkers. Moshe Davis, the mayor's appointee to lead the office, reports directly to Mastro, according to City Hall.

"In the first quarter of this year, 62% of all the hate crimes in this city were against Jews," Mastro said Sunday on CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer." "All the other groups that have experienced hate crimes don't even come close to the hate crimes against Jews."

Hate crimes targeting the city's Jewish community are down 6% in 2025 compared to the same time last year, but the NYPD's statistics also show they make up 56% of all reported hate crimes.

"That's just unacceptable," Mastro continued. "So what can an office like this do? It can educate, it can set a tone, and it can also set policy."

Asked what policies, executive orders or legislation Adams could push to combat hate, Mastro said he didn't "want to get ahead of the mayor," and "stay tuned."

"You need to have zero tolerance for it. And we will have zero tolerance," he said.

In the interview, Mastro also discussed the Fifth Avenue redesign and whether it's possible to close Rikers Island by 2027.

