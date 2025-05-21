NYC Mayor Adams announces Fifth Avenue redesign plan is getting a major funding boost

Fifth Avenue, one of New York City's most iconic streets, is getting a makeover.

Wednesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams announced a major funding boost to transform Fifth Avenue into a pedestrian boulevard.

Adams said he hopes Fifth Avenue will rival the world's most beautiful pedestrian boulevards, like the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

Renderings show what redesign of Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will look like with wider sidewalks and more greenery. Fifth Avenue Association

The project is called "The Future of Fifth." Adams said it will transform Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park to Central Park into a world-class, walkable boulevard. The historic stretch runs past landmarks like Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick's Cathedral. It will feature widened sidewalks, more green space, but also fewer vehicle lanes and no lanes for cyclists, which not everyone is thrilled about.

Adams announced an additional $250 million in his proposed fiscal year 2026 budget, on top of the $152.7 million committed in 2024. The city estimates the investment will pay for itself in less than five years through rising property and sales tax revenue.

Construction isn't slated to begin until 2028.

"We're making Fifth Avenue more walkable, greener and safer. The stretch of real estate that we enjoy walking all the time from Bryant Park to Central Park, we're going to double the sidewalk space, shorten the crosswalks so that the avenue is safer to cross, green the avenue with more than 230 tree planters," Adams said.

"It's going to be better for tourists, for us. Because we're going to walk by in a beautiful place, take more pictures," one tourist said.

"I like the idea. More space to walk is always nice," another person said.

"I think that'll make more traffic," said another.