NYC Mayor Eric Adams picks Randy Mastro as first deputy mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has named attorney Randy Mastro as his new first deputy mayor, a controversial pick who also served under former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Adams said he picked Mastro to succeed Maria Torres-Springer as first deputy mayor on Thursday in an exclusive interview with CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer.

The selection means Adams has now replaced all four of his deputies who resigned amid the Justice Department's pursuit of dropping the corruption case against him.

Adams completes City Hall overhaul

Adams previously picked Mastro as the city's corporation counsel, to represents the city and its agencies in all legal matters, in 2024. But the City Counsel refused to approve his nomination.

The mayor said Mastro was treated unfairly by councilmembers, but is a proven fighter who will look out for New Yorkers.

"Just willing to say, 'Who's my client? I'm going to fight for my client.' Now his client is 8.5 million people, and he's going to fight for them," Adams said.

"I believe in the power of government to do good and improve people's lives. It's not about right versus wrong. And we're going to do the right thing for New Yorkers," Mastro said.

In addition to serving as a Democrat in the Giuliani administration, Mastro represented former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal and fought congestion pricing on behalf of the Garden State.

Adams needed to replace Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi and Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Chauncey Parker, who all stepped down in February citing "extraordinary events" within City Hall and wanting to "stay faithful" to their oaths.

Adams previously announced he hired Adolfo Carrion Jr. as deputy mayor of housing, economic development and workforce; Suzanne Miles-Gustave as deputy mayor of health and human services; Jeffrey Roth as deputy mayor of operations; and Kaz Daughtry as deputy mayor for public safety.