NYC ups security at Jewish sites after Israeli Embassy staff killed in Washington, D.C.

The Jewish community in New York City is on edge after the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

While it has found no credible threats, the NYPD says it is taking no chances following the attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum and raising security at religious sites in New York.

NYC synagogues on high alert after deadly shooting in D.C.

Police officers and a private security team were stationed outside Manhattan's Temple Emanu-El on East 66th Street and other Jewish institutions Thursday morning.

NYPD said in a statement posted to social media, "While there is no known nexus to NYC, in response to last night's horrific attack in DC targeting Jews and Israelis, the NYPD is increasing its presence at religious sites & cultural institutions with high visibility patrols, heavy weapons teams, and counterterrorism officers."

While hate crimes targeting the Jewish community are down 6% in New York City compared to the same time last year, police department statistics show they make up 56% of all hate crimes reported in the city.

This undated handout photo provided by the embassy of Israel in the U.S. shows staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky, right, and U.S. citizen Sarah Milgrim, who were shot and killed while leaving an event at a Jewish museum in Washington. Embassy of Israel in the US / AP

"Antisemitism has been rising for a long time"

Rabbi Joshua Davidson said Temple Emanu-El's security has been at the highest level for a very long time, especially since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The temple is being even more vigilant after the shooting in Washington.

"This was a devastating attack and the community is deeply upset, sad, obviously for the losses, and also, once again, alarmed. Antisemitism has been rising for a long time, even before October 7, but certainly since," Davidson said.

Davidson added that the Jewish community's guard is always up, noting the boulders that were installed outside after the deadly Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting in Pittsburgh to prevent vehicles from driving onto the curb.

He said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the leader of the city's Catholic church, called him first thing Thursday morning expressing his love, concern and solidarity with the Jewish community.