Just as Paterson, N.J. residents get water back, another small water main break hits

Part of Paterson, New Jersey, lost water again on Friday after finally getting it back last night due to another water main break.

Water company officials said the water main break on Wayne Avenue is minor and crews are working to make repairs.

It happened Friday morning, soon after officials announced all Paterson residents affected by last week's major water main breaks had their water restored and could shower and flush their toilets once again.

The previous breaks involved much larger pipes - 30 inches and 24 inches.

CBS News New York

The Wayne Avenue break is much smaller, with a 7 inch pipe. Crews are working on getting the water back to about a half-dozen residents who live on Wayne Avenue near Crosby Avenue.

Some of those residents told CBS News New York they just got their water back when they suddenly lost it again.

"We got water back yesterday, and then this morning there is no water again. And so I think, fingers crossed, they'll get it fixed real quick," one resident said.

"They've isolated the line. This block that you see here, about six or eight houses, is out of water. It'll take the next about four hours for us to repair. We have to get a segment of pipe, we have to cut it out, we have to put it in, make sure it's pressure tested, and then we'll put it back into service once bacterial testing clears," said Jim Mueller, executive director of the Passaic Valley Water Commission.

They're still determining the cause of the break. Water company officials said it could be something as simple as a hydrant being opened and quickly shut off.

Meanwhile, a boil water advisory remains in effect for Paterson and surrounding towns. It's expected to last another week.