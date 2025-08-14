Paterson, N.J. officials to give another update on water restoration effort

Officials in Paterson, New Jersey will give another update on their efforts to restore water service Thursday, nearly a week after a massive water main break left over 200,000 residents with little to no water pressure.

Mayor Andre Sayegh and Jim Mueller, executive director of the Passaic Valley Water Commission, will give an update on the break and share their strategy to restore service at noon on Thursday, according to a press release.

About 75% of the Paterson's water service was restored as of Wednesday, but thousands remain under a boil water advisory until testing confirms it is safe to drink.

The water commission has been making progress getting service back to parts of Paterson and the boroughs of Prospect Park, Haledon and North Haledon.

The ordeal started when a 140-year-old water main pipe burst near Hinchliffe Stadium on August 8. The leak has since been contained and work to the repair the main is ongoing, according to the water commission.

"We have seen an improvement in water pressure in a large part of the area. There's still the higher points over on Granite Avenue and Chamberlain, where we still do not have water and we're still working to get water in there. The pump you hear behind me, we started that [Tuesday] night," Mueller said yesterday.

Crews paused work on the ruptured main for safety reasons on Tuesday, but they expect to recharge at least one of two water lines by today.

Boil water advisory

The city said residents and businesses in Paterson and Prospect Park must continue boiling their water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or making ice until further notice -- or use bottled water.

Portable toilet and mobile shower locations

Paterson made free water, portable toilets and showers available at comfort stations to help bring some relief to impacted residents. The city listed the following locations:

John F. Kennedy High School

61-127 Preakness Ave., Paterson

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

61-127 Preakness Ave., Paterson 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Amazing Kids Paradise Academy

779 E. 26th St., Paterson

Appointments only, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

973-523-5318

779 E. 26th St., Paterson Appointments only, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. 973-523-5318 Haledon Rec Center

779 E. 26th St., Paterson

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

973-523-5318

Proof of residency in Haledon required.

Water conservation tips

Paterson officials have been calling on residents to conserve water and not open hydrants. The city released these tips to follow:

Limit outdoor water use (no lawn/garden watering)

Fix leaks immediately

Shorten showers & turn off water while brushing teeth

Run dishwashers/washers only when full

Report unauthorized hydrant use: 973-340-4300 (option #2)