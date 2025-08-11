Paterson, N.J. remains under a boil water advisory after massive water main break

Paterson, N.J. Mayor Andre Sayegh and Jim Mueller, the executive director of the Passaic Valley Water Commission, gave an update Monday on the massive water main break in Paterson that left the entire city under a boil water advisory, impacting more than 185,000 people.

The advisory covers all of Paterson, as well as Prospect Park, Haledon and North Haledon. Under the advisory, impacted residents should boil water for at least a minute before using it for drinking, preparing foods, mixing baby formula, washing produce, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes. Residents are also asked to conserve water, including limiting outdoor water use, shorten showers, and only use dishwashers and washing machines when they're fully loaded.

Over 185,000 people in New Jersey were under a boil water advisory over the weekend of Aug. 8-10, 2025, after a water main break in Paterson. CBS News New York

Free bottled water distribution was available at Hillford Park near North 8th and Oxford Streets. Proof of residence in Paterson, Prospect Park, Haledon or North Haledon is required.

"Now is not the time to point fingers. It is the time for all hands to be on deck," Sayegh said.

"The leak is still uncontrolled," Mueller said. "We continue to work around the clock here to figure out which line is weaking and how we can address it."

Monday's update comes after Friday's water main break, when a 30-inch pipe ruptured near Hinchliffe Stadium, leaving area businesses and residents with little or no water pressure. The main that broke is very old, from the 19th century, Sayegh said.

Efforts to repair the main continued throughout the weekend. On Saturday, Paterson opened a comfort zone at John F. Kennedy High School with portable bathrooms. Sunday, shower trailers were added. Free water was also being distributed in multiple locations.

Officials said the repairs will be complete within the next 12-24 hours or so. Even after repairs are made, the boil advisory may remain in effect for several days while the system is tested.

So far there's no word on the cause of the break.

Businesses say that in order to keep their doors open, the Paterson Department of Health and Human Services is requiring them to bring in handwashing stations, bathrooms, and to buy ice and bottled beverages.