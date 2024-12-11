Alexander brothers Alon, Oren and Tal indicted on sex trafficking charges in New York

NEW YORK -- Prominent real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother Alon have been indicted on sex trafficking charges in New York.

Oren and Tal Alexander are the founders of the luxury real estate firm Official, which has offices in Manhattan and Miami Beach. Alon Alexander is Oren's twin and worked at the family's private security firm.

Authorities say they ran a sex trafficking scheme assaulting dozens of women between 2010 and 2021. Officials from the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York held a news conference in New York City to announce the charges.

"The defendants used their wealth and positions to create and facilitate opportunities to sexually assault women," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced Wednesday. "In particular, Oren and Tal Alexander used their prominent positions in the real estate industry to induce women to come to events and parties. At those parties, and sometimes afterwards, the women were sexually assaulted by one or more of the defendants."

Meanwhile, officials in Miami Beach are holding their own briefing on the multistate investigation. Watch live on CBS News Miami here.

Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander speak at a panel at the Rockstars of Real Estate Event hosted by Editor-in-Chief of DETAILS Magazine Dan Peres on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013 in New York. Amy Sussman/Invision for DETAILS Magazine/AP Images

Williams said the brothers arranged domestic and international trips where they carried out their alleged crimes, and recruited women by providing things like travel, luxury accommodations and access to exclusive events. He said they met their alleged victims in person, over social media and on dating apps.

"At times, the defendants hand-picked the women to invite. At other times, they used paid party promoters to source women for them," said Williams.

Williams said the brothers and other men gave the women drugs, including cocaine, mushrooms and GHB, which allegedly "caused some of the women to be physically unable to fight back or to escape."

Stick with this story for the latest updates as we learn more.