Feds charge real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander with sex trafficking | Full press conference Prominent real estate brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother Alon have been indicted on sex trafficking charges in New York. Authorities say they ran a sex trafficking scheme assaulting dozens of women between 2010 and 2021. Officials from the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York held a news conference Wednesday to announce the charges.