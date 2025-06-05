Aaron Rodgers reportedly plans to sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, citing sources, is reporting that Rodgers, 41, told the Steelers that he'll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week's minicamp. Ian Rapoport reports it'll be a one-year deal.

Rodgers and the Steelers began talks around the time the NFL's legal tampering window opened ahead of free agency. The New York Jets released him when the new league year began on March 12. The Steelers will play the Jets in their first game of the season on Sept. 7.

The deal between the Steelers and Rodgers began heating up as the market for a starting quarterback began shrinking rapidly when Justin Fields and Sam Darnold agreed to terms with new teams.

However, Rodgers wasn't the first quarterback signed by the Steelers during this offseason. The team signed former 2018 draft pick Mason Rudolph to a two-year contract after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Before Rodgers spent two seasons with the Jets, the four-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion quarterback played 18 seasons for the Green Bay Packers and currently sits seventh on the NFL's all-time passing yards list.

Throughout his career, Rodgers has thrown 62,952 yards and 503 touchdowns. Last season, he threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for 3,897 yards.

Steelers' roster undergoing changes amid free agency moves

Dan Moore Jr., Justin Fields, Elandon Roberts, Donte Jackson, and Najee Harris departed the Steelers and signed with new teams.

Rodgers' emergence as a candidate for the Steelers' starting quarterback comes as the Steelers have revamped their wide receiver room. They traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf and gave him a new contract worth $150 million.

Meanwhile, running back Jaylen Warren has received a second-round tender worth upwards of $5.3 million for the upcoming season, and the Steelers also signed cornerback Darius Slay and linebacker Malik Harrison. The Steelers have also signed former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell to play alongside Warren.