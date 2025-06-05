Aaron Rodgers signing brings mixed reactions from Steelers fans

Pittsburgh Steelers fans had a wide range of reactions on Thursday to the team agreeing to the terms of a contract with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

More and more fans are getting behind the move compared to when reports began circulating months ago that he may sign with the team. When Rodgers visited the team's training facility in March, KDKA struggled to find a single person who was excited about Rodgers.

However, Thursday was a different story.

"I feel really good," Steelers fan Brad Astbury said. "Number one, I think he's one of the only free agent quarterbacks who gives us a Super Bowl ceiling. But if it doesn't work out, I think it could be so terrible that we finally get the tank season we've all been waiting for. So, I feel like a little bit of a win-win here."

"It's about time," Steelers fan Phil Braswell said.

Other fans recoiled.

"Oh no," said one fan. "I just can't believe they put money into that guy."

Many fans shared that they had mixed feelings about Rodgers. Those who are excited said he ended his last season healthy.

"I'm hoping he can kind of continue that into this season and go on a little [Tom] Brady-esque run, like Brady did with the [Tampa Bay Buccaneers]," Astbury said.

He feared a season with Mason Rudolph as the team's starting quarterback.

"I'm hoping this is just going to be the leg up to be able to at least get one playoff win," said Al Caldwell.

Another fan said Rodgers can clearly still throw a football, pointing out he's a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Other fans said they are against Rodgers becoming a Steeler, saying they are disappointed.

"My boss summed it up quite well," Edelgard Fox said. "She just stood up, exasperated. And I asked, 'What's wrong?' And she said the Steelers just signed Aaron Rodgers, and there was just like this air, this miasma that hung around the door for several minutes. We had to choose remaining loyal to the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers."

She said Rodgers is tied up in controversies over his previous actions, beliefs and behaviors.

"Toxic locker room, that's what I'm worried about," said one Steelers fan.

"I'm unhappy because he's kind of old," fan Allison Smith said.

"It could be a good move? I mean, I don't know," Steelers fan Phil Braswell said. "Time will tell. Hopefully, his ego won't get in the way."