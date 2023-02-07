3rd Congressional District constituents travel to D.C., demand action against Rep. George Santos

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Constituents of the 3rd Congressional District took their calls to oust Congressman George Santos to Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Dozens boarded buses early in the morning and then hand-delivered petitions to House offices, including that of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who confirmed House Ethics complaints have been received. But as CBS2 found out, constituents say an ethics probe is not enough.

From the 3rd District to the steps of Congress, constituents delivered a message they want Santos out now.

"We are here because Speaker McCarthy apparently cannot hear us when we speak from Long Island. So we had to come to Washington to make sure he hears us," said Jodi Kass Finkel of the group Concerned Citizens of NY-03.

A bipartisan message was put forth.

"As a Republican, George Santos certainly does not represent my party," a constituent said.

They also delivered petitions to McCarthy, who confirmed the existence of a House Ethics probe.

"Ethics is moving through and if Ethics finds something, we will take action," McCarthy said.

But Santos' constituents say that deception warrants immediate expulsion.

"Mr. Speaker, you can end this madness right now," Aidan Davis said.

READ MORE: Rep. George Santos denies sexual misconduct allegations made by prospective staffer

It all happened on the day Santos, who fabricated his mother's 9/11 connection, planned to bring former volunteer firefighter Michael Weinstock, a 9/11 first responder, as his guest to the State of the Union Address.

Weinstock's own credibility has been questioned. Members of his Great Neck Fire company claimed he inflated his role in the rescue effort, a claim Weinstock has vigorously denied.

Meanwhile, back in the district, constituents continued to sound off.

"Not only is George Santos a mockery of the district, he is a mockery of the United States," one said.

READ MORE: Nassau lawmaker, constituents call for federal monitor to oversee George Santos' campaign funds

There has been a request to the National Intelligence Office to revoke Santos' national security clearance.

"He is the biggest fraud in the political history of this nation, but George Santos having access to classified documents with our national security experts puts my constituents and puts American lives at risk," Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan said.

And in the town that makes up one-third of the congressional district, there were more calls for his ouster.

"We need to tell the world this is not who we are. Who we are are people who take action versus unethical behavior and we are calling our Long Island contingent to do the same," North Hempstead Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey said.

A town resolution calls upon Long Island's other members of Congress to lead efforts to expel Santos, even if Speaker McCarthy won't.

Santos told reporters on Tuesday he would review the petitions, but added he received "142,000 votes" and claims there were just over 1,000 signatures on a petition. He did not meet with those who visited his office in D.C.