Nassau lawmaker, constituents call for federal monitor to oversee George Santos' campaign funds

NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos' fellow lawmakers and constituents are now calling for federal oversight into his spending.

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan joined residents Thursday outside Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens.

Lafazan, a Democrat, announced he wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking the Department of Justice to install a federal monitor to oversee Santos' campaign funds.

This comes a day after it was announced the embattled congressman is at the center of an FBI investigation.

"George Santos is at his most desperate and most dangerous right now," Lafazan said. "He cannot be allowed to use his campaign funds as an emergency slush fund, to continue to perpetrate fraud on the voters of this district."

A recent poll showed most voters in Santos' district want the congressman to resign.